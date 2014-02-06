Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘I’ve Never Done Drugs’

In his Oscar-nominated performance as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio portrays a drug-fuelled, reckless stockbroker. However, despite being known as one of Hollywood’s most notorious party boys, Leo insists he’s nothing like his character. In fact, if you can believe it, the actor claims he’s never done drugs himself.

“Never done it,” the 39-year-old told the Los Angeles Times about drugs. “That’s because I saw this stuff literally every day when I was three or four years old. So Hollywood was a walk in the park for me,” he said referencing his less-than-glamorous upbringing, where he saw things like prostitution, drug addicts and gang violence in his L.A. neighborhood.

“I’d go to parties and it was there, and yeah, there’s that temptation,” Leo said. “Hollywood is a very volatile place where artists come in and they essentially say they want to belong. It’s incredibly vulnerable to be an actor and also get criticism at a young age when you’re formulating who you are. We’ve seen a lot of people fall victim to that, and it’s very unfortunate.”