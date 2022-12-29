Leo Was Just Seen With Another 20-Something Model After His Split From Gigi—See Who Else He’s Dated Half His Age

Scroll To See More Images

After getting out of very highly publicized relationships, many Leo fans are asking: Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating now?

After launching his career as an actor in the 90s, Leo has been in many high-profile relationships with actresses as well as supermodels. He was first linked to supermodel Bridget Hall in 1994 after starring in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Since then, his relationships have been the subject of a lot of jokes and criticism, especially with his notorious choice of girlfriends under a certain age. At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, host Kenan Thompson took a jab at the joke when he mentioned Zendaya in the crowd, “Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

A source told Page Six in August 2022 that there’s a reason many of the Titanic star’s relationships end around the time his girlfriends turn 25 years old. “By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more—they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the insider said. “The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.” The source continued, “He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older.” Let’s take a look at who Leonardo DiCaprio dated and his relationships.

Victoria Lamas (2022)

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Victoria Lamas on December 21, 2022. The actor, 47, and the model, 23, were at a dinner at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California, according to photos obtained by Page Six (see the photos here). However, sources told the outlet that the two were just friends. “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner,” an insider shared. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

Gigi Hadid (2022)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were reportedly dating for a couple of months in 2022. Sources told E! News in an article published on September 13, 2022, that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, had hung out “multiple” times, but were doing so in the company of friends. According to those close to him, the Titanic star wasn’t rushing back into a relationship. “He’s enjoying being single,” an insider noted, adding the two are “not exclusive.”

It echoes the sentiments of another source, this one close to Gigi, who said “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment. “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy. Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.” Another source told Page Six that “[Leo] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

An insider told People on September 12, 2022, the A-listers were definitely “getting to know each other” but weren’t “dating” yet. Another source told the magazine that “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” while another added, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

However, things came to an end when a source told Page Six that Gigi wasn’t on board with Leo’s antics. “Gigi’s priority is her daughter,” the source said. “Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio. His routine is too much for her.”

Camila Morrone (2017 – 2022)

Leo, 47, and Camila, 25, a model and actor who stars in Amazon Prime Video’s Daisy Jones and the Six series, were first linked in December 2017 after Leo was seen leaving her house in Los Angeles. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Camilla responded to criticism over her and Leo’s age difference. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps,” she said at the time. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” She continued, “I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

The two called it quits in September 2022. A source told E! News that the former couple was “traveling a lot” and “distance played a factor” in the breakup. As a result, the relationship “ran its course.” “There are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila],” another source told The Sun. “It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Nina Agdal (2016 – 2017)

Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Nina Agdal, 30, dating emerged in early 2016. The two were spotted together at a nightclub in New York City in May 2016 and continued to vacation together in Montauk, New York and the Bahamas. Agdal, a model, split from the actor in the middle of 2017, but according to People, the split was “amicable.”

Rihanna (2015-2016)

Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to have dated Rihanna back in 2015. The two were seen together in multiple instances like at Coachella. However, their fling was never confirmed by the singer or the actor.

Kelly Rohrback (2015)

Leonardo DiCaprio briefly dated Kelly Rohrback in 2015. He was spotted with the Sports Illustrated model at the CFDA Awards in June 2015, but they split apart less than a year together. “They’ve been broken up for over a month. It was mutual,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2016. “They both have intense work schedules and a lot going on in their lives right now. They both needed to take a break because of that. They are still friends and talking but it’s over.”

Toni Garrn (2013)

Leonardo DiCaprio was linked with Toni Garrn in 2013. The German model and the actor connected at the Cannes Film Festival, where DiCaprio opened with his film The Great Gatsby that year. The ex-couple was also photographed on a yacht and watching the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix during that time. However, the two called it quits in December 2014. The two were rumored to have rekindled their romance once in September 2017, when they were photographed leaving a club together, but the two remain just friends

Erin Heatherton (2012)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Erin Heatherton reportedly dated in 2012, after being spotted riding bikes together. The two split due to The Revenant actor’s schedule according to Us Weekly, where a source said that they still “cared about each other a lot”.

Blake Lively (2011)

Leonardo DiCaprio dated none other than Gossip Girl‘s own Blake Lively in 2011 before she settled down with her husband Ryan Reynolds. They met at a dinner party in New York City and went out for a couple of months when, you guessed it, Leo’s schedule got in the way. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Gossip Girls producer Joshua Safran spoke about the two and how they communicated. “When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo,'” he told the publication. “Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”

Bar Refaeli (2005 – 2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio dated model Bar Raefli for five years. When the couple broke up, the model opened up about how the aftermath affected her well-being “It was a half year for which I am very grateful,” the model told L’Isha magazine per People. “I needed it. I came to understand a lot of things about myself. I worked on myself [and] I grew up,” Refaeli said. “I didn’t know what ‘alone’ was like. Today I know that a relationship can work only if you know you can be alone and you are not afraid. Today I m not afraid of being alone.”

Gisele Bündchen (1999 – 2005)

Leonardo DiCaprio dated Victoria’s Secret model Gisele Bündchen for six years. The two met after the Romeo + Juliet actor saw her in a show. They kept their relationship very private at the time but walked the 2005 Oscar red carpet together. In her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele confessed that she wanted to change her lifestyle during their relationship which led to its demise. “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” she wrote. ‘Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

Kristen Zang (1997)

Leonardo DiCaprio briefly dated supermodel Kristen Zang in 1997. He took her to the premiere of Romeo + Juliet, but they broke up shortly before the premiere of the global hit Titanic.

Naomi Campbell (1996)

Before a couple of rumored flings with models like Amber Valleta, Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigoria, it was rumored that Leonardo DiCaprio had a fling with supermodel Naomi Campbell. The two remain good friends to this day.

Bridget Hall (1994)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s first big dating rumor swirled around model Bridget Hall. At the time, Bridget’s agent denied any rumors that they were anything more than friends, saying, “I remember him. He was such a twitty little guy. They were friends, this is so so not true.”