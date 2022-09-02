Leonardo Is Partying ‘Every Night’ Following His Breakup With Camila

Coping? Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun after his Camila Morrone breakup. The Don’t Look Up star was spotted with his friends partying it up following his split with the 25-year-old model in late August. And he hasn’t stopped since.

According to Page Six, the Titanic actor was seen having fun with his crew in the Los Angeles area. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source told the outlet. The source also told Page Six that they found it pretty suspicious that Camila was on vacation with her mother before the news broke of the split. “I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.”

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

News broke of Leo and Camila’s breakup on August 31, 2022. A source told E! News that the former couple was “traveling a lot” and “distance played a factor” in the breakup. As a result, the relationship “ran its course.” “There are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila],” another source told The Sun. “It just came to a natural conclusion.” The two haven’t been seen together since the 4th of July weekend. Since then, Leo has been seen at the same vacation destination of St. Tropez without Camila on his yacht with The Great Gatsby co-star Tobey Maguire who was part of Leo’s old crew called “P—y Posse.” The breakup spurred many memes and theories about Leo’s dating life—with many of them noting the fact that Leo notoriously breaks up with his girlfriends once they turn a certain age.

The two met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and dated privately shortly after. It was confirmed that they were in a relationship in 2018 when they were seen leaving Ellen DeGeneres’ house. They made their first appearance at the 92nd Academy Awards Ceremony. When she was faced with criticism of their age gap, Camila told The Los Angeles Times in 2019, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”