Leo’s Ex Just Responded to ‘Ageist’ Comments Over His Breakup From 25-Year-Old Camila

Putting her foot down. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s breakup is a topic that Leo’s ex wants to talk about. His ex-girlfriend from the 90s, Kristen Zang, wrote an essay about how she feels about the news buzzing around the split.

Kristen, 48, is a former model-turned-dog nutritionist who dated Leo from 1995 to 1999. She wrote a personal essay for People on September 6, 2022, about how she feels about the media reporting her ex’s breakup with another 25-year-old model. She started the essay, “I’m a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend. But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21.” She revealed the ups and downs of the relationship: “Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

She then responded to the rumors that Leo only dates people who are under 25. “Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having ‘aged out’ or being ‘too old for Leo at 25,’ puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll). I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?” The statement refers to the recent news of Leo’s breakup with Camila months after she turned 25. They were together for four years. Leo also dated model Nina Agdal from 2016 to 2017 when she was 24 years old. This sparked many memes and headlines where people speculated that Leo’s age cap for dating is 25.

However, Leo’s ex wants to stop the ageist comments about who he dates. Though, she is very keen on the growing memes that have been popping up. “As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly.”

News broke of Leo and Camila’s breakup on August 31, 2022. A source told E! News that the former couple was “traveling a lot” and “distance played a factor” in the breakup. As a result, the relationship “ran its course.” “There are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila],” another source told The Sun. “It just came to a natural conclusion.”

A source told Page Six in August 2022 that there’s a reason many of Leo’s relationships end around the time his girlfriends turn 25 years old. “By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the insider said. “The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.” The source continued, “He’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older.”