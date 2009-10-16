Leona Lewis: “Bleeding Love” Singer Attacker is an X Factor Reject

Leona Lewis wants to hire a 24-hour security team after the scary attack she endured at the booksigning of her autobiography at Waterstone’s in London’s Piccadilly recently. Her attacker was 29-year-old Peter Kowalczyk, a reject of the reality talent show series X Factor, of which Leona Lewis took home the top prize. Apparently, Kowalczyk waited in line for approximately five hours at the book signing only to smack her in the face as soon as he got close enough to the famous singer.

Seems like the wannabe pop-star has some serious issues going on, and we’re hoping that poor Leona won’t be scarred for life by this freak incident.