OMG, Leo, Your September Horoscope Predicts A Secret Admirer

Rake in that extra cash, budget like a boss and make that purchase you’ve been lusting after, because your Leo horoscope for September 2020 begins with the sun in your second house of self-worth and possessions. This is encouraging you to build a stable life for yourself filled with luxury, security, and beauty! Use this month to work hard to achieve your financial goals, surround yourself with gorgeous things that stimulate your five senses and take a daily walk and smell the neighborhood roses. You deserve it!

While this may be a more low-key month for you, things will speed up when Mercury—planet of cognitive function—enters your third house of communication. This will give you a boost of energy and you’ll become restless if you don’t use it! Stimulate your social desires and pour knowledge into the noggin, because you’ll be even hungrier for intellectual stimulation when Libra season begins on September 22! But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait that long for things to get exciting, because romantic and beautiful Venus enters your first house of the self on September 6, shedding its golden light of self-love all over you. Don’t be shocked if you have secret admirer this month, because no one’s more attractive than you!

Unfortunately, things get real when Mars stations retrograde on September 9. Creating drama in your ninth house of adventure, you might feel all cooped up at home with nowhere to go. You might also feel all the more frustrated that you had to cancel your summer vacations and social distance. Try to create adventures at home during this time and make the best of it! You have the power to infuse your world with beauty, and you don’t need a stay at a five-star resort in order to enjoy it.