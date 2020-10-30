Leo, Your November Horoscope Balances Home Life With New Adventures

Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling especially sensitive when November begins, Leo. The sun is cozying up in your fourth house of home and family, reminding you that comfort and safety are never things you should be forced to sacrifice. Your Leo November 2020 horoscope is about remembering what home means to you and honoring your corner of the world. It also gives you the strength to nurture others and be nurtured in return, especially when communicative Mercury activates your fourth house, reminding you that making others feel at home will inevitably make you feel more at home, too.

However, just because you’re focusing on what truly matters, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a little adventure! After all, passionate Mars is stationing direct in your ninth house of expansion and spontaneity on November 13, encouraging you to satiate your hunger for new experiences. It’s time to shake yourself out of your normal routine and open up to perspectives that could change everything for you. Try new things, check out new places, and immerse yourself in some culture.

Spend this month enriching the core of your life by living it to the fullest. When a new moon plants a seed in your fourth house of roots on November 15, you’ll start thinking more and more about how to build the life you’ve always dreamed of. You might realize you want to move to a new city or possibly redesign your living space. Don’t underestimate the importance of feeling truly at home in your home. And when loving Venus enters your fourth house on November 21, you’ll feel all the more inspired to give your home a special touch. In fact, you’ll probably feel like trading in exciting, expensive dates for Netflix marathons on the couch. It’s okay to balance your desire for new experiences with enjoyable nights in, Leo!