Leo—Your May Horoscope Predicts A *Major* Development In Your Career

You’re making headlines this month, Leo! After all, your Leo May 2022 horoscope begins with a professional shakeup, forcing you to reassess your goals. On May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, which could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back (at least when it comes to your career). You may be on the verge of accepting an exciting professional opportunity, knowing that without risk, there can be no reward.

However, you may come to find that not everyone is on the same page as you by May 10. As Mercury stations retrograde in your 11th house of community, it may reveal the disconnect that’s separating you from a solid team effort. Now’s the time to lay it all out on the table and hear each other out! Luckily, Jupiter will also enter your expansive ninth house on May 10, giving you the chance to take a step back and look at everything from a different perspective.

Expect the unexpected, because on May 16, a highly anticipated lunar eclipse in Scorpio could rattle your world. Taking place in your sensitive fourth house of home and family, you may be experiencing change right where it feels most uncomfortable, but don’t be dissuaded by the temporary hiccups. You’re working toward something incredible, so of *course* the road is going to feel rocky at times!

You may be building an empire, but it may take a few tries before you finally get it. After all, Mercury retrograde will re-enter your career sector on May 22, bringing up professional concerns you may have overlooked. You may butt heads with a colleague, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do so with mutual respect.

Let it all go, because by May 29, you may come to terms with what truly matters. As Mars joins forces with Jupiter in Aries, it could take you on an adventure you’ll never forget. When you’re lying on your death bed, you know you want to have tons of beautiful memories to look back on, so gain as much experience as you can! And as a new moon in Gemini raises the vibration in your extraverted 11th house on May 30, you’re finishing off the month feeling hopeful about all the new friendships you’ve been making.