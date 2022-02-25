Leo, Your March Horoscope Says It’s Time To Level Up

You’re getting your ducks in a row this month, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy. After all, your Leo March 2022 horoscope is all about learning when something has long surpassed its expiration date. On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will take place in your eighth house of death and rebirth, urging you to embrace the process of change. Not everything is meant to last forever (and that’s a good thing)! Let go of things that have been holding you back and create space for something better and brighter.

Saying goodbye doesn’t always have to be a painful experience. In fact, by March 5, you could discover that having firm boundaries will only deepen the love you choose to share. As the sun joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, it could bring you a level of intimacy that shines a light on your darkest shadows. And when the sun joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on March 18, that level of intimacy will only grow more intense. If you’re still unsure of where you stand, remember not to fall before you’re certain you’ll be caught!

Luckily, on March 18, the Full Moon in Virgo will remind you to stay grounded and realistic. As this full moon brings your awareness to your second house of money and values, you’re learning what practical measures you need to take in order to feel supported. In order for a plant to grow strong, it needs a strong set of roots and soil that’s more than fertile!

By the time Aries season begins on March 20, you’ll feel ready to fly away with nothing to hold you back. As the sun moves into your expansive and adventurous ninth house on March 20, you’ll feel like a caged bird that’s finally been set free. Explore far and wide, because it’s your birthright!

However, as Venus slams into Saturn in Aquarius on March 28, you may feel like things have hit a standstill—especially when it comes to processing your emotions. Give yourself time, Leo. There’s no need to rush the healing process.