Heads Up, Leo—Your June Horoscope Predicts A Creative Breakthrough

Whether you’re falling madly in love or nursing a broken heart, now’s the time to bust out that guitar, write some poetry and create some art to express how you feel, dear Leo. Your Leo horoscope for June 2020 says so! The month kicks off on June 5 with a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Get it together, because a sultry, hot romance could be taking your heart for a ride! Ooh la la—but fair warning, don’t be blinded by emoji heart-eyes. If this romance seems too good to be true, then it is, and you might find that it fizzles out quicker than you’d hoped. Either way, it will have a major impact on you, and this coupled with the eclipse could indicate a beautiful creative breakthrough.

Gemini season is always an incredibly busy time for you, Leo, as no one gets more invites to parties than you do! That said, even if you’re still social distancing and staying home, the universe will find ways to remind you that you are very much adored and very much talked about. Unfortunately, with Venus retrograding in your social sector until June 25, you might feel as though your friends aren’t who you thought they were. Take this opportunity to take stock of your friendships and whether you may be outgrowing them. Not all relationships are meant to last forever, and that’s OK!

With Mercury retrograding through your quiet 12th house of the subconscious starting June 18 and a transformative solar eclipse on June 21 encouraging you to change your ways, it’s as if you can’t hide your true feelings. All that small talk you pretend to enjoy? All those parties you have to attend but you really don’t feel like going to? June will reveal where your heart stands on who you want to surround yourself with. If you feel an internal shift, don’t try to fight it. Trying to fit a square peg in a round hole will always leave you feeling like you’re not being true to yourself.

If you feel like saying “screw it” and leaving it all behind you, don’t worry. Energetic Mars shifts into your 9th house of adventure by June 27, and this will set you up for a summer filled with beautiful memories in the making. Where will you go? Who will you meet? Stay tuned, Leo, because it’s going to be a blast.