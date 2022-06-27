Leo, Your July Horoscope Is About Getting To Know A Deeper Version Of Yourself

You’re playing it safe, Leo, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! Your July Leo 2022 horoscope is asking you to evolve, if you dare. For the first time in well… your whole life… you might be in the mood to set a financial goal, especially if it means making a purchase you’ve been lusting after. The only caveat? You might not know what you want yet!

You’re in the midst of a professional revolution, Leo. When red-hot Mars glides into Taurus on July 5, it will motivate you to break records and exceed expectations. However, the only drawback is that you might not understand how it’ll manifest until the end of the month. It might be wise to hold onto any excess cash in your budget during the full moon in Capricorn on July 13. Wait until you find something that truly matches your taste in luxury! Stay tuned, because by the time this month comes to an end, you’ll stumble across all the extravagant items you’ve been searching for, settling on your choices for your fall fashion self-expression.

Being the glamorous and romantic Leo that you are, love is always on your mind! After all, your zodiac sign does rule the heart chakra. This month, you may feel like dedicating more of your energy towards intimate partnerships, especially when those relationships involve family or close loved-ones. With all of the stress happening at work, one of the few places where you will be able to find refuge from the drama will be in the arms of your significant other, and with your family who’ll offer you unconditional love.

If you are currently single and looking for someone to canoodle with between each ocean wave of romantic tension, then July 19 is an amazing time for you to head out to the local bonfire party at the beach. You may meet a magical person who could prove to be more than a summertime fling. And by the time the new moon in Leo takes place on July 28, you’ll be turning the page to a new chapter of your life. Whether this chapter involves a new beau doesn’t matter, because this next journey is about honoring the deepest parts of you!

There may be structural and fundamental changes in your world on July 31, which could lead to a career transformation. Instead of focusing on how you can keep up with the progression of events, it’s time to lean into them! The old ways of doing business won’t cut it. Start making modifications and working with the energy at the beginning of the month to avoid last minute issues that can occur, thanks to Uranus joining forces with the Node of Destiny. TBH, you may even decide to start a whole new career, because this month, you’re realizing what does and doesn’t inspire you.