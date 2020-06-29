Leo, Your July 2020 Horoscope Calls For A Little Alone Time

According to your Leo horoscope for July 2020, you may feel like retreating into your own little world this July. Lean in and satisfy that desire for some meaningful alone time! After all, Mercury is retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality until July 12. Light some candles, write in your journal, meditate to a sound bath and connect with your subconscious. This month, you can align your mind, body, and spirit with ease.

With Chiron—planet of healing—stationing retrograde in your ninth house of perspective and expansion as of July 11, this month is also about transforming your vision of the world. What philosophies are you living by? Are you living your life to the fullest? Break away from inhibiting mentalities and open your mind to possibility.

Despite all this spiritual energy pulling you inward, a lunar eclipse will blast through your sixth house of work and health on July 5, reminding you that spirituality is more than a state of mind; it’s a habit! You may feel like abiding by a new fitness routine, banishing procrastination, or improving your diet. It’s time to take care of yourself from the inside-out. By the time July is over, you’ll be a full blown self-care guru! However, it will take some time to get there, so don’t give up when the going gets tough.

You’ll really experience a breakthrough when a new moon in protective, intuitive, and heartfelt Cancer rises in your 12th house on July 20. This is your chance to lift a weight off your shoulders, forgive yourself for your past and move forward unencumbered. You are so much more than your mistakes and imperfections, Leo! You’re an infinite spirit and you’re just beginning to hone in on your power.

All this intense and mind-blowing work is preparing you for the greatest season of all: Leo season, of course! The sun enters your passionate, extravagant, and romantic zodiac sign on July 22, rejuvenating your sense of self and pouring confidence into your heart. You’ve done all the internal work. Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your spiritual labor. Let the world know exactly who you are and what you stand for.