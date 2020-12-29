Leo, Your January 2021 Horoscope Is All About Getting Your Shit Together

This month is all about winning, achieving and letting the world know exactly what you’re capable of, Leo. Passionate Mars makes an intense entrance into your 10th house of career on January 6, tinging this month with competition and diligence. Identify the goals you’d like to conquer and embrace all the extra energy and vigor you’ll have in your arsenal. Your Leo January 2021 horoscope is here and it’s proof you can accomplishing so much!

Your mindset will be even more focused by January 8, when you’ll start working with your associates more fluidly as messenger Mercury enters your seventh house of partnerships, making you a better communicator and an even better business partner. As luxurious Venus activates your sixth house of routine and service, you’re also feeling more attracted to plans, schedules and regimens. As for your love life, you’re feeling ready to put in the effort it takes to make a relationship work. You want to help make your lover’s life easier!

However, you’ll be right back to work by January 13. This is when the new moon rises in your sixth house of routines and regimens, which will encourage you to improve your time management skills and put in the effort it takes to see results. While this could be the beginning of a very organized project, chances are that you will be met with resistance along the way. Pro tip—don’t rely on others to do a job you know you can do better.

Aquarius season begins on January 19 and it packs a potent punch. This period will highlight the relationships in your life and who you like to spend time with and focus your energy on. However, it will also evoke major changes in your career as you break through limiting mindsets and dead-end commitments.

It’s a climactic end of the month for you. By January 29, the Full Moon in Leo rushes through your first house of the self, encouraging you to reassess who you’re becoming and where you’re going. It’s time to consider your own personal growth—when all is said and done, who you are is what matters most! As Mercury stations retrograde in your partnership sector, conflicts between you and someone important may resurface, forcing you to come to an understanding.

