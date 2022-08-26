Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back

You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places.

When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more confused than ever. As this retrograde kicks up complications in your third house of logic and communication, you may feel like misunderstandings are pushing you down uncomfortable directions. Sometimes, the best way to solve a problem is to leave it alone and give yourself time to think. And if you give things space to work themselves out, they just might!

However, when a full moon in Pisces rocks your eighth house of death and rebirth on September 10, you may find yourself purging the negativity and letting go of the useless weight in your life. If you’re still being dragged down by a dead-end job or a relationship that’s going nowhere, this full moon may be the push you need in order to start rethinking your options.

You may find yourself returning to old neighborhoods and revisiting old connections by September 18, when Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter all over again! If you find yourself getting lost in the past and taking the wrong left turn on the freeway, try to surrender to what the universe is trying to show you, because your guides are definitely sending you some signs. However, when Venus opposes Neptune in your eighth house of intimacy and shared wealth, you may find yourself lowering your boundaries for something that hasn’t fully earned your trust. You might be vulnerable to being sweet-talked into something you don’t really want to do.

When a new moon in Libra sends power to your second house of money and self-esteem on September 25, you’re learning how to tell the difference between what you can and can’t rely on. And at the end of the day, the one thing nobody can take away from you is your ability to work hard. Start setting financial goals and start doing things that make you feel good about yourself!