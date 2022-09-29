Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month

Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone.

That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, stationing direct in your second house of materialistic concerns and self-esteem, making it easier to take control of your finances and curb your desire to frivolously spend. It’s time to put your money where your mouth is, because if you don’t have a solid foundation to support you, your finances will continue to be a source of stress instead of a source of confidence. It’s time to remember what truly makes you feel supported, Leo.

As a full moon in Aries rises in your ninth house of exploration and enlightenment on October 9, it will increase your hunger for satisfying experiences that make you feel alive. This full moon wants you to reconnect with your wildest ideals and your loftiest beliefs, because it will point you back in the right direction. Don’t allow the world to sharpen your opinions down to something that’s not yours, because asking questions is the only way you’ll get answers.

Scorpio season begins on October 23, drawing you inward and deepening your desire to be in your own little world. This marks the moment the sun enters your fourth house of home and family, bringing your attention to what needs fixing behind closed doors. In fact, as a solar eclipse in Scorpio reshapes the center of your life on October 25, you may feel as though your comfort zone is evolving and forcing you to evolve with it. Although our instinct may be to stay put, your emotional roots can easily be transferred and replanted to much more nutrient soil.

As Jupiter retrogrades back into your eighth house of death and rebirth on October 28, you may find yourself returning to past versions of yourself, especially if you have yet to reconcile the past with the future. As the month comes to an end, you may realize how you’ve been a phoenix rising from the ashes, fanning your flames and relishing in your ability to be reborn. However, as conflicted Mars stations retrograde in your 11th house of hopes and dreams on October 30, you may find yourself questioning what it is that you truly want in life. Don’t worry, Leo—you don’t have to have it all figured out yet.