Leo—Your May Horoscope Predicts a Career Glow-Up, as Long as You Keep Up the Good Work

Your Leo horoscope for May 2023 is equal parts emotionally intense and satisfyingly energizing—but for a cosmic lion like you, taking care of business will be no problem, and you know it.

Your professional life takes center stage in May, as both the sun and Mercury retrograde are hitting your tenth house of career. The month begins with a gorgeous moment of clarity on May 1, when these two planets form a buzzy conjunction in Taurus. But due to Mercury’s current retrograde status, it may feel like your hawk-eyed work trajectory has gotten fuzzy and motivation has fizzled. Channel the grounding energy of Taurus season by taking things slow, at least until Mercury stations direct on May 14. This is a time to review your public-facing goals and get clear on the paths you’d like to pursue.

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5 divides your attention between work and home, so prepare to take some time away from the office to focus on familial or domestic issues that may bubble to the surface without warning. Sudden career surprises could have a big impact on your private life now too, so listen to your heart as you weigh your options and trust that the eclipse’s twists and turns are for the best.

Once Mercury retrograde ends mid-month, you’ll finally start making real progress and gaining momentum on any work matters that have stalled. On May 16, expansive planet Jupiter joins Mercury and the sun in your professional sector, kicking off a glittery year-long cycle of growth, opportunity, and abundance in your career. Own your power, Leo! Under the new moon in Taurus on May 19, you can use your newfound momentum and post-retrograde clarity to set some intentions related to your job. Your public image is getting a glow-up, and this new moon provides fertile ground for planting the seeds of new endeavors.

Look forward to a massive energy boost on May 20, as go-getter Mars enters your sign. Your confidence is blazing and you’re ready to conquer every last goal on your vision board. Just make sure you don’t get burned, as Mars will also be facing off with ruthless Pluto, making you feel especially cutthroat and competitive. Channel this ambitious energy strategically instead of acting rashly.

Thankfully, lighthearted Gemini season starts the next day, calling you to take a break from your busy work schedule (and plans of world domination) to start fostering more community in your life. Let off some steam by connecting with friends or hitting some fun local events. Spring has sprung, Leo, and your social life should reflect that!