Leo—Your March Horoscope You’re Reconnecting With Your Inner Truth & Embracing Healing

Lions, you are ready to take your place as kings and queens of the jungle according to your Leo horoscope for March 2023! You may find yourself confronting some heavy truths this month, but the truth will ultimately set you free. Don’t be afraid of your shadow self, because that’s where your strength originates!

You are seeking personal power as your ruling planet, the Sun, continues its journey through the eighth house of transformation and personal growth. This is the time to focus on your self-mastery and discover how you can better yourself, particularly in your intimate matters such as your finances, your habits and your sexuality. You are seeking control and change, so make the time for introspection and delve deep into the mystery that lies under your psyche. Meditation, therapy and journaling can all be helpful tools for this investigation into yourself.

Creating healthy boundaries in your life will be particularly important this Pisces season since Neptune—planet of escapism and fantasy—closes in on the Sun on March 15. The openness and sensitivity of Neptune can make you vulnerable to negative and harmful people who have their own interests. Invest in the relationships that aid you in your self-discovery, rather than those that want to take control.

On March 20, the Sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, increasing your sense of determination and your will to succeed. In general, you are feeling powerful, like nothing can hold you back from completing your goals. You may find you can influence others more easily, affecting their actions with your newfound power. But remember the Spiderman quote: “With great power comes great responsibility!” This is the time to influence others for good, for the betterment of the many. In doing so, you will avoid bringing self-destruction on yourself and pick up some good karma along the way.

Pluto will be moving into your seventh house of partnerships starting on March 23. Expect major structural changes as your perspective of your relationships change, both on the business-side and the personal. Many times, the things we want are also what we fear. We want to be close to others, but fear what this will mean for our sense of self. This is the time to face your fears and discover your own power in your relationships. You are stronger than you know, Leo—trust yourself!