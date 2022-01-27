Leo, Your February Horoscope Says You Can’t Ignore Those Red Flags

This month, you’re getting to know your relationships on a much deeper level, Leo! As a matter of fact, your Leo February 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to dive into the dynamics you share with your partners, both romantic and platonic. On February 1, the new moon in Aquarius will spark something new in your relationships, infusing your connections with harmony and dedication. However, as the sun in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may realize that ignoring red flags is no longer an option. You’re ready to demand the respect and commitment you deserve!

If you’ve been feeling tired and disorganized, mark February 3 on your calendar. This is when Mercury retrograde will come to an end, helping you center your spirit and reestablish a sense of consistency and routine! However, when you neglect something for too long, it eventually weakens. As Mercury joins forces with Pluto on February 11, you might realize that you can’t afford to rearrange your priorities for something that’s not worth it. Self-care is never worth sacrificing.

It may sound like a lot of work, but it will feel so worth it by the time the full moon in Leo takes place on February 16. This full moon will rejuvenate your sense of self and remind you who you are! Don’t lose your identity in your relationships, because your relationship with yourself always comes first. And as the Venus-Mars conjunction rushes through your productive and punctual sixth house, it will remind you to find joy in the process. Instead of focusing on the end result, rediscover the beauty of your everyday rituals.

When the sun enters Pisces on February 18, it will deepen your emotional presence and encourage you to embrace introspection. As the sun journeys through your transformative eighth house, you may find that you’re still carrying the weight of the past. Identify the patterns you’ve outgrown, because you’re more than capable of breaking free! And as Venus and Mars form a trine with the North Node on February 28, you’ll finish off the month with a sense of pride. Make no mistake—people are recognizing everything you’ve worked so hard to accomplish.