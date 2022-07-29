Leo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Go All Out & Celebrate Your Solar Return In Style

You’re the star of the show and one of the most famous zodiac signs of all time, Leo. Everyone wants to know how you’re celebrating your solar return, so let your Leo August 2022 horoscope be your guide to success this month. And even though challenges lie ahead, remember that diamonds are only produced under pressure!

As passionate Mars joins forces with innovative Uranus on August 1, it will send electricity straight through your 10th house of career and public image. This will inspire you to make a drastic change to your overall brand, bringing your business into the future! Take your career goals seriously, because you’re making waves in your industry. However, if you’re feeling the need to make an impulsive decision, make sure you’re comfortable with the consequences. When Venus—planet of love and luxury—enters Leo on August 11, it will shower you with confidence, love and romance, so embrace how good it feels to be you. Don’t dim your shine just to make jealous frenemies feel more comfortable. Shine in all your glory, Leo!

However, when a full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 11, it will force you to recognize what is and isn’t working in your relationships. You can’t force someone to be the person you need, nor can they expect you to bend over backwards and make things work. As this full moon joins forces with Saturn—planet of responsibility—you’re coming to terms with the fact that love isn’t always enough. In order to make a relationship work, both partners need to meet in the middle.

Luckily, when Venus in Leo forms a trine with Jupiter in Aries on August 18, it will inspire you to gain new experiences and follow your most adventurous instincts! Your solar return is not just about celebrating you, but about appreciating the opportunities that surround you. This is a beautiful time to go on a vacation, learn about new topics and introduce yourself to new people. Expand your horizons, because you’re feeling hungry for all that life has to offer.

However, when aggressive Mars enters your 11th house of community and social networks, you may start feeling like people are throwing you shade. Remember to put your best foot forward, because when it comes to gossip, word travels fast! While you can’t control how someone feels about you, you can do your best to represent yourself as authentically and respectfully as you can.

When a new moon in Virgo encourages growth and confidence in your second house of self-esteem on August 27, you should remember the difference between what you *want* and what you *need*. And because Venus in Leo will oppose Saturn in Aquarius in your seventh house of partnerships on August 28, you may be coming to terms with the way some attachments always leave you feeling depleted. It’s time for you to discover a level of confidence that depends on no one else’s approval. You’ve got this, Leo!