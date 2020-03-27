If You’re A Leo, Get Excited: Your April Horoscope Predicts A Month Of Love

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Leo horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Leo.

It’s safe to say not everyone is #thriving right now, but I have nothing but great news for you this month, Leo. It sounds weird, I know, especially given the current social climate, but for you this will be a month of love. In addition to Venus being in your house, Venus’ trine Saturn makes April 2020 an excellent time to fall in love, commit to a potential partner, or get back on the dating train. Ooh la la!

Your usual charisma and hospitable nature will be operating at an all-time high this month, and all of your best traits coming out to play will certainly leave your special someone smitten. The only drawback? Finding responsible ways to indulge your extroverted nature. Technology will be your friend in dating, socializing, and connecting with others, but it’s important to get offine for a little while, too.

This is a month that encourages you to play. Interested in starting a podcast, or writing that screenplay you’ve always talk about? Take the good vibes and roll with them. You’ve got plenty of free time right now, after all! Now’s your chance to try and succeed.

Don’t worry, Leo. You will find a way to shine—you always do. And if you want to take that literally, consider investing in a mini ring light for your phone. You’ll want to glow during all those FaceTime dates and Snapchat selfie sessions with your boo, won’t you?

