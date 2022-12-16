Leo—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know Who You *Really* Are This Year

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been waiting for your life to finally start taking off, you’ll love what your Leo 2023 horoscope has in store. The year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end, stationing direct in your 11th house of community, hopes and ideals on January 12. After reevaluating who and what you want to surround yourself with, you’re ready to go tunnel vision on your loftiest goals.

However, that doesn’t mean 2023 is gonna be easy. As Saturn enters Pisces on March 7 and lingers in your eighth house of death and rebirth for the next two years, this year is shifting the power dynamics in your life. If you’ve been dominated and oppressed, it’s time to stand up for yourself and set necessary boundaries. Your relationships will feel this transformation the most, especially once Pluto enters Aquarius as of March 23. Because Aquarius is your opposite sign, this Pluto transit—which spans around 20 years—will shake up your partnerships and lead to some life-changing significant others. Mars will also end its five-month-long stint in Gemini on March 23, entering Cancer and activating your spiritual 12th house. As the year takes off, you may find yourself feeling more introspective, contemplative and willing to embrace healing.

You may find yourself rethinking what it is you really want to do with your life from April 21 to May 24, when Mercury in Taurus stations retrograde in your 10th house of career. And during this time, a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus will shake up your fourth house of home and family, bringing you to the bring of a whole new chapter in your private and domestic life.

However, by the time Jupiter enters Taurus and activates your 10th house of career and publicity on May 16, you may be spending a lot of time away from home. Your workaholic instincts may kick in, but it will inevitably lead to major results! As Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, your professional success may lead to a few jealous friends—and maybe even a few haters—but that’s that’s often a natural consequence of achieving success. When the North Node of Destiny enters fellow fire sign Aries on July 17, fanning the flames of your adventurous ninth house, it will be time to take a step back and look at the big picture. Petty squabbles and meaningless drama isn’t worth your time.

From July 22 to September 3, Venus will retrograde in Leo, shaking up your sense of self. Spend time getting to know who you really are and discover new ways to love yourself. However, Venus retrograde can often involve a depletion of romance, so don’t be hard on yourself if you don’t feel as glamorous as usual. By the time it’s over, your self-love will be deepened in ways that make your skin glow like never before.

When a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus launches a new chapter in your 10th house of social standing on October 28, you may find yourself letting go of one professional commitment in favor of another. If you’re being forced to embark down a different career path, trust in what the universe has planned. The year comes to an end just as Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius stations direct in your romantic fifth house on January 1, paving the way for new developments in your love life on the brink of 2024. Stay tuned!