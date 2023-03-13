Lenny Kravitz Net Worth Makes Him ‘Take In’ All His Success—What The 4-Time Grammy Winner Makes

Always on the run. A legend in the music industry, Lenny Kravitz’s net worth is extraordinary. The musician swayed hearts with his 1989 debut album Let Love Rule which he collaborated with his then-wife Lisa Bonet for the music video for the lead single.

With financial help from his father Sy Kravitz who was a jazz promoter, he started off his music career when collaborated with keyboardist/bassist/recording engineer Henry Hirsch and saxophonist Karl Denson, and his friend Stephen Elvis. Five labels then later fought and bid for Kravitz to join them, and ultimately Virgin Records won. With that, he led an iconic career with an impressive four-time consecutive Grammy win.

So what is Lenny Kravitz’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Lenny Kravitz’s net worth?

What is Lenny Kravitz’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lenny Kravitz’s net worth is around $90 million. Born in New York, Kravitz set out to be a musician from a young age. He then moved to Los Angeles after his mother Roxie Roker was cast in The Jeffersons and he also went to high school with Slash and Nicolas Cage. He loved acts like The Jacksons, and later shifted towards rock acts like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin during his time in California.

His career started to lift up when he signed with Virgin Records. The “Fly Away” singer told L’Officiel, “I believe that when I was very young my biggest challenge was making sure that I would continue to be who I am, because there were so many people trying to take me in different directions. ”You must be like this, you must do this, you must do that…” He continued, “For the money people expect you to do things that aren’t truly your essence. They promise you success and of course when you’re young you dream of succeeding, but I’ve always been clear inside that I shouldn’t do that. Everything should happen in an authentic and organic way. So, it was a challenge to keep me in that direction, because I was 16 years old and I slept on people’s couches, sometimes even in cars. I needed the money and I wanted success, but not that way.”

In 1991, he produced the song “Justify My Love” for Madonna, which he co-wrote with Ingrid Chavez. He continued collaborations in the 90s where he performed on tracks by Mick Jagger and David Bowie. He released his third album, “Are You Gonna Go My Way, and released his fourth album “Circus” in 1995 and 5 in 1999. He won his first Grammy for his single from his album “Fly Away.” The singer is also an occasional actor playing Cinna in The Hunger Games and Sean in Shotgun Wedding.

In 2003, Kravitz founded his own design company Kravitz Design. The website’s description is as follows, “With a modern sensibility and a focus on interiors, industrial design, branding and graphic design, the work of Kravitz Design always conveys a soulful elegance through a natural, relaxed sense of style.

Kravitz currently owns a house in Paris, a farm compound in Brazil and a trailer with the surrounding land in the Bahamas. In an interview with Vogue he talked about his success in Europe before the US and what caused him to move there. “When I started out, they didn’t know what to do with me in the US,” he admits. “My music was rooted in rock’n’roll and that wasn’t what was happening with Black artists at that time. Everyone was into categories and putting people in boxes. I looked how I looked and I dressed the way I dressed and so they sent me to Europe – the Europeans will deal with it!”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the eleven-album recording artist reminisced on how his younger self acted.

“My definition of success was that I was really proud of the albums and of the recordings. But I didn’t care that they were hits or they sold. I never went to one awards ceremony where I got the award. I remember one night I was in Paris. It was late at night [and] I was coming out of the club Les Bains Douches and I was in the back of some car and somebody called me and said, “You won the Grammy for…” I was like, “Oh, yeah, that’s cool, man. Great.” And I hung up and took another hit off my joint,” he recalled. “I missed some moments where I should have been smelling the flowers. And so I’m now at a place in the last few years of my life where when I have any kind of success, I stop and I take a moment to take it in, because you should. I was always like, “Yeah, whatever,” because my head was so stuck in the artistry and the making of these things. I didn’t take that in and I should have.”

What charities are Lenny Kravitz involved with?

What charities are Lenny Kravitz involved with? In 2018 Kravitz started a dental grassroots organization that helps people in the Bahamas with oral care. “There are so many people that need care. At this point in my life, it’s all about service,” the singer told People, revealing his humanitarian efforts have led him to reevaluate his priorities in life. “I wake up, eat some fruit from my garden, take a bike ride, make some music. I was thinking yesterday, ‘Man, I just want to sell everything I own.’ There are a lot of things I can get rid of that aren’t important to me anymore, and even if they are, not more important than helping somebody,” he explained, adding, “I’m deeply thinking about it.”

In 2019, Kravitz worked with the United Nations on a campaign named “Fight Racism” and is using his song “Here To Love (#FightRacism)” as a theme for the ongoing movement. “Throughout my life and career I’ve made it a priority to spread the messages of love, equality and living together in peace,” Kravitz said. “There is no place in this world for discrimination of any form, including racism.”

“Today xenophobia, hate speech and intolerance are on the rise,” Kravitz told the organization, Stand Up For Human Rights. “So, let’s work together to eliminate the messages of hatred.”

For more about Lenny Kravitz, read his 2021 book, Let Love Rule. The New York Times bestselling memoir takes readers through Kravitz’s life and career, from his childhood as a creative kid who found salvation in music from his extreme struggles at home and in school to how he made a name for himself as one of the most successful rock ‘n’ roll musicians of the early 2000s. The book also introduces readers to Kravitz’s family, including his father and high-powered news executive Sy; his mother and TV star Roxie Roker; and his ex-wife and muse Lisa Bonet. “My life is all about opposites,” Kravitz writes. in Let Love Rule “Black and white. Jewish and Christian. The Jackson 5 and Led Zeppelin. I accepted my Gemini soul. I owned it. I adored it. Yins and yangs mingled in various parts of my heart and mind, giving me balance and fueling my curiosity and comfort.” He also writes, “Whether recording, performing, or writing a book. My art is about listening to the inspiration inside and then sharing it with people. Art must bring the world closer together.”

