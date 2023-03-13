Who Is Lenny Kravitz Dating Now After His Divorce From Lisa Bonet? He Dated Vanessa Paradis & Was Secretly Engaged To Nicole Kidman

A rock and roll legend and heartthrob, perhaps? If you’ve ever laid eyes on him or heard his classics on the radio, you might be wondering, who is Lenny Kravitz dating?

His career started to lift up when he signed with Virgin Records. The “Fly Away” singer told L’Officiel, “I believe that when I was very young my biggest challenge was making sure that I would continue to be who I am, because there were so many people trying to take me in different directions. ”You must be like this, you must do this, you must do that…” He continued, “For the money people expect you to do things that aren’t truly your essence. They promise you success and of course when you’re young you dream of succeeding, but I’ve always been clear inside that I shouldn’t do that. Everything should happen in an authentic and organic way. So, it was a challenge to keep me in that direction, because I was 16 years old and I slept on people’s couches, sometimes even in cars. I needed the money and I wanted success, but not that way.”

In 1991, he produced the song “Justify My Love” for Madonna, which he co-wrote with Ingrid Chavez. He continued collaborations in the 90s where he performed on tracks by Mick Jagger and David Bowie. He released his third album, “Are You Gonna Go My Way, and released his fourth album “Circus” in 1995 and 5 in 1999. He won his first Grammy for his single from his album “Fly Away.” The singer is also an occasional actor playing Cinna in The Hunger Games and Sean in Shotgun Wedding.

So who is Lenny Kravitz dating? Read more to find out

Who is Lenny Kravitz dating?

Who is Lenny Kravitz dating? Lenny Kravitz is currently single, or like his dating history, keeps his dating life pretty private. Here’s who he’s dated.

Barbara Fiahlo (2017 – 2018)

Lenny Kravitz dated Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fiahlo in 2018. TMZ reported that the two were packing on the PDA together in January 2018. They broke up sometime in the summer of that year.

Adriana Lima (2001 – 2003)

Lenny Kravitz dated Adriana Lima from 2001 to 2003. The model even starred in his music video for “Yesterday is Gone.” They were engaged in May 2002 but by 2003, they ended their engagement.

Nicole Kidman (2000s)

Lenny Kravitz dated and was engaged to Nicole Kidman in the early 2000s. Nicole was subletting his Manhattan property while renovations were occurring on her own $8 million West Village apartment and the romance bloomed.

The two were awfully quiet about their relationship and no one really knew about it until Lenny’s daughter Zöe starred with Nicole in HBO’s Big Little Lies. “I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together,” Zoë told The Edit. “I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

On the press tour of the show, Nicole revealed that she and Lenny were actually engaged! “I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father,” she said of her co-star. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Vanessa Paradis (1992 – 1997)

Lenny Kravitz was in a long term relationship with French model Vanessa Paradis. He produced her 1992 self-titled album and the two hit it off there. “I think Vanessa is a very intense young lady. I think she’s extremely talented,” he said. “I learned a lot about producing, working with an artist, but this music was really, really tailored for her. I tried to get inside of her mind. I spent a lot of time with her to see what she was thinking, what she was feeling.” On the album, the couple recorded a duet together titled “Silver and Gold.”

“I was madly in love with her. Vanessa was the perfect woman, but she came at the wrong time,” he explained in 2009 to Paris Match, adding that he was the one who introduced her to Johnny Depp.

Lenny continued, “I have never seen her since. She did not come to my concerts; we did not have any more contact. I can only wish her happiness. But I am not worried. I know that one day we will run into each other. And it will be time to talk about all this.”

Kylie Minogue (1991)

Lenny Kravitz briefly dated Kylie Minogue in 1991. Not much is known about his relationship with her, but revealed to the Herald Sun that if he wrote another memoir, his stories will be in there. “I’ve always been very open and honest, so anything that happened in my life will be in there. But it’ll be a while before the next book.”

Who is Lenny Kravitz’s wife?

Lisa Bonet (1987 – 1993)

Lenny and Lisa Bonet were together from 1987 to 1993 and are the parents of The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz. He wrote in his memoir that when he first met her, “I wanted to be around her, whatever form that took.” He continued in Let Love Rule, the “Fly Away” singer wrote, “We vibed immediately. Time stood still. Without a lot being said, there was magnetism. I’d never had an encounter like it before. We were from the same tribe.”

The singer and actress eventually became romantic and moved in together in New York City. They married in Las Vegas in November 1987 and had Zöe the following year.

In a conversation with Steve Lacy in 2022, he opened up about his divorce. Yeah, man. That was my wife, you know? The mother of my child. But the beauty of it all was, after working through it for years, we became best friends, which was what we started as. We’d met each other, she had boyfriends, I had girlfriends, whatever. Inside, I was like, “I love this person so much, but I can’t tell her that because that’s not where she is — so I’ll take the friendship. It’s cool.” And we were living together as friends. I had my own room. Through living together, depending on each other and loving each other as people, one day, it just happened, and we didn’t even see it coming.

Lisa then moved on to Jason in 2004 and secretly tied the knot with him in 2017 after more than a decade together. Together, they share a daughter, Lola, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf. Lenny previously talked about his close relationship with Jason in a Men’s Health article in September 2020. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny said. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

For more about Lenny Kravitz, read his 2021 book, Let Love Rule. The New York Times bestselling memoir takes readers through Kravitz’s life and career, from his childhood as a creative kid who found salvation in music from his extreme struggles at home and in school to how he made a name for himself as one of the most successful rock ‘n’ roll musicians of the early 2000s. The book also introduces readers to Kravitz’s family, including his father and high-powered news executive Sy; his mother and TV star Roxie Roker; and his ex-wife and muse Lisa Bonet. “My life is all about opposites,” Kravitz writes. in Let Love Rule “Black and white. Jewish and Christian. The Jackson 5 and Led Zeppelin. I accepted my Gemini soul. I owned it. I adored it. Yins and yangs mingled in various parts of my heart and mind, giving me balance and fueling my curiosity and comfort.” He also writes, “Whether recording, performing, or writing a book. My art is about listening to the inspiration inside and then sharing it with people. Art must bring the world closer together.”

