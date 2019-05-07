The Back of Lena Waithe’s Met Gala Suit Has a Message For You

After Lena Waithe’s iconic (like, truly iconic) 2018 Met Gala ensemble—which, if you don’t remember, was a dramatic rainbow cape that left all our jaws on the freakin’ floor—expectations were high for this year. Lena Waithe’s 2019 Met Gala look, based on the theme “camp”, was everything we could have ever wanted—and more. The actress and writer donned a quote-emblazoned Pyer Moss suit on the Met steps, and to say we’re screaming would be an understatement.

I mean, I don’t think anyone should expect the ordinary with a theme like “camp”, but Lena Waithe’s double-breasted pinstripe suit exceeded all my expectations. From the front, the simple, structured silhouette and gold buttons ooze boss vibes. But you can’t fully appreciate its glory until you see it from behind. “Black drag queens invented camp,” is sprawled on the back of the jacket, the sight of which garnered a full-stop reaction of praise from the entire internet. After all, the Met Gala’s 2019 theme is all about camp, and Waithe’s sartorial history lesson is on point.

Waithe walked the pink carpet with Kerby-Jean Raymond, the designer of her suit and founder of menswear label Pyer Moss. Raymond wore a white rendition of Waithe’s light blue suit, and his also bears a message. “Fix your credit, pool your money, buy back the block.”

We wouldn’t expect anything less than fashion activism from Waithe, who harnessed last year’s Met gala as an opportunity to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

After gaining notoriety on the show Master of None, Waithe has been killing it in the television industry recently. Not only is she the creator (and one of the writers) of the Showtime series The Chi, she’s also an executive producer and writer on the new BET show Boomerang. Waithe is a star in all sense of the word, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what she does next—especially if she does it in one of her iconic Met Gala outfits.