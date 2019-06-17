Lena Headey Is Just as Mad as You Are About Cersei’s Death in ‘Game of Thrones’

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has officially come and gone, but people are still talking about it, including cast members. Lena Headey reacted to Cersei’s death on Game of Thrones and definitely had some gripes of her own. The final season of the landmark HBO series was met with a mix of positive, tepid and less-than-enthusiastic reviews from fans and critics alike. At one point, there was even a petition made by fans to have the entire final season redone, not accounting for the years of work the cast and crew had given to the series to the very last episode.

Headey made an indelible mark on the series but wasn’t too enthused with how her character, Cersei Lannister, took her final bow. Fans speculated for years about how the former Queen of the Seven Kingdoms would meet her end. Cersei finally died in the arms of her brother and lover, Jaime, as King’s Landing was fell all around them. But both fans and the actress herself weren’t exactly pleased. Headey, too, believed that Cersei deserved a more epic sendoff.

“I invested as a viewer, and I have my favorite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkenly with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet,” Headey told The Guardian. “I will say I wanted a better death,” the Emmy-nominated actress continued. “Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Following the premiere of her final episode, Headey wrote a stunning send-off to her character on Instagram. With the immense success of the series over the years and Headey’s performance lauded by fans and critics alike, her role as Cersei is not the last we will see of the accomplished actress. Given her depth and breadth of talent and how beloved she is by fans, we can only expect to see much more from Headey in the future.

Originally posted on SheKnows.