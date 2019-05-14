Lena Headey’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Send-Off Was Legendary

Parting is such sweet sorrow. Though it was fun for Game of Thrones fans to see how Cersei Lannister got offed, Lena Headey’s reaction to her Game of Thrones death had us feeling all of the feels. Headey posted send-off photos as Cersei during her time spent shooting season eight on her Instagram on Monday, May 13. After Cersei’s epic demise in “The Bells” which most of us did not see coming, Headey spoke lovingly of the character she has portrayed since 2011, honoring Cersei’s spirit and impact on her own life as well as remembering some of the fun, silly times she had with her GoT costars.

Headey’s first post was a photo of her, standing in a field and looking into the distance. In the caption, Headey didn’t mention Cersei by name, by her sentiments for the career-defining character made it clear Cersei was very much on her mind while she was writing.

“There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers,” Headey wrote. “I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way. And now her watch is ended (I know she’d never make it, Nights watch wouldn’t have her .. but still..).”

Headey also posted some fun photos and a video of her and costars Anton Lesser (who played Qyburn) and Pilou Asbaek (a.k.a. Euron Greyjoy) waiting to go on set to film. She is in full Cersei wig and crown, shrouded in an oversized coat and hanging out in a chair. As she looks into the camera, she can be heard jokingly saying, “The thing is… it’s non-stop glamour.”

Headey also posted a sweet photo of her and costar Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei, as a tribute to their final moments together. But perhaps the best costar photo of Headey’s was with her partner in crime, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. In her photo tribute to their time spent together, Headey shared a photo of the friends in bald caps (likely for CGI work) as they mugged for the camera.

“When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish … I fucking love you ya big weirdo,” she wrote to Coster-Waldau.

Coster-Waldau also wrote a perfect little send-off to Headey, sharing photos from set while they filmed Cersei and Jaime’s death scene. The pair are in costume, a little (fake) bloodied and dusty — but they’re all smiles, too.

“The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. That was a fun decade,” he wrote and boy, we definitely agree.

Saying goodbye is never fun to do, but we’re glad Headey gave us a little more time with Cersei before we had to bid farewell. And if you miss her too much, take comfort in knowing HBO will air a special GoT documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, on Sunday, May 26 which means you’ll have some more chances to see Headey in action before this GoT chapter officially comes to a close.

Originally posted on SheKnows.