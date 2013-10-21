Report: Anna Wintour Wants Lena Dunham On the Cover of Vogue

Anna Wintour is a woman who usually gets what she wants, and now she’s rumored to have her sights set on putting Lena Dunham on the cover of Vogue.

Radar Online is reporting the editrix is courting the star and creator of HBO’s hit, “Girls“, by organizing a top secret, private dinner in the 27-year-old’s honor. Wining and dining potential cover stars is par for the course at Vogue. (BTW, Wintour was recently spotted lunching with Selena Gomez during Milan Fashion Week.)

Apparently, the high-priestess of fashion wants to lure Dunham, and her devoted young fan base so badly, she’s prepared to challenge Vogue‘s rarely broken, unspoken rule of not putting anyone over a size two on the cover. “She’s willing to violate a lot of Vogue traditions to do it, including putting her on the cover even though she doesn’t really conform to the body type that Vogue has featured for most of its history,” a source said.

Lena’s size has sparked debates, most recently when the New York Times‘ Ruth La Ferla wrote that the full-skirted Prada gown Dunham wore to the Emmy’s “(somewhat sloppily”) showed off her curves.” While we’ll admit the dress might not have been her best look, we give the actress major kudos for taking fashion risks.

If there’s something to glean from Elle‘s controversial Melissa McCarthy cover, the fashion bible would be wise not to overshadow Dunham’s body with oversized clothing. Adele was Vogue‘s last full-figured cover girl back in 2012, and the mag did a beautiful job of accentuating her curves. Here’s hoping Lena gets the same treatment.