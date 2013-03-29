Lena Dunham And Friends Step Out To Celebrate Rachel Antonoff’s Fall 2013 Fashion Film

https://www.youtube.com/hoVcACGtOGw

In today’s age of digital fashion, it’s no surprise that a hip New York designer like Rachel Antonoff opted to make a fashion film instead of staging a runway show or presentation to showcase her Fall 2013 collection.

To do so, she enlisted pal and “Girls” star Lena Dunham (who also happens to be dating Antonoff’s brother Jack, a member of Grammy-winning band Fun) who directed a four-minute short called “BFF,” starring Alice Gregory and Grace Dunham (Lena’s little sister, who appeared in her debut film “Tiny Furniture”).

To officially celebrate the release, we headed to the National Arts Club last night—a swanky private Manhattan club—where the film’s cast and crew sipped champagne alongside a mix of editors, well-dressed fashion folk and Dunham’s friends, including Alex Karpovsky, who plays the insanely neurotic but loveable Ray on “Girls.”

Watch Rachel Antonoff’s Fall 2013 fashion film above and let us know your thoughts!