Lena Dunham Just Tweeted That She Wants Her ‘Casket’ Paraded Through NYC Pride & The Internet Is Not Having It

Not very slay of her. Lena Dunham just tweeted about pride and her casket. The Girls creator made a controversial tweet that made the internet very mad…again.

On October 1, 2022, Lena tweeted, “When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange?” Many Twitter users quote tweeted and replied to the tweet with disapproval for the Sharp Stick director. One user tweeted, “We do NOT assert ownership. Arrangements for the safe disposal of Lena Dunham in accordance with state and federal law remains the responsibility of the heterosexual community.” Another user tweeted, “gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence lena dunham has that makes her think she’s an lgbtq+ icon.”

Other Twitter users slammed the Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s “Learned” author about her hypocrisy for not supporting LGBTQIA sex workers when she vocalized that she was against sex work decriminalization. “Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under,” one user tweeted. Lena has been under flames for her tweets and controversial thoughts for the past decade, so the internet is pretty used to her antics. Jezebel Editor-in-chief Laura Bassett tweeted, “If I were Lena Dunham I would simply not tweet.”

In 2014, Dunham spoke out about how her younger sibling came out and how she was very supportive of the community, but still received backlash for being “disappointed” for being straight. “I have always felt a strong and emotional connection to members of the LGBTQ community. It was actually a huge disappointment for me when I came of age and realized that I was sexually attracted to men,” she said. “So when my sister came out, I thought, ‘Thank God, now someone in this family can truly represent my beliefs and passions.’”

The tweet comes a week before the release of Catherine Called Birdy, an upcoming movie adaptation of the classic 1994 novel which Lena directed and wrote. The film includes stars like Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, 2022.

