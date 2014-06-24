Lena Dunham Blasts NBC For Not Airing Movie Trailer Featuring Abortion

“Girls” star and creator Lena Dunham has never been one to shy away from offering her opinion—especially on behalf of her famous friends. This time, she’s coming to the aid of occasional “Girls” guest star Jenny Slate and her new movie “Obvious Child.” In the film, Slate plays a single comedian who gets pregnant from a one night stand, and then decides to have an abortion. Dunham is taking issue with the fact that NBC is refusing to air commercials for the flick because the A-word is involved

The Golden Globe winner tweeted on June 22: “NBC refuses to air the trailer for Obvious Child because it mentions abortion and that’s not okay. #StoptheStigma.” The tweet also included a link to a Planned Parenthood petition “urging the network to clarify its standards.”

A source told The New York Post that the movie’s ad never aired on NBC because final spots for the trailer were never submitted. Another source connected to the film told the paper that while that’s true, those involved with movie knew the spots would be rejected by the network.

The trailer includes a scene where Slate’s gearing up to break the news to her one-night standing, and says: “Remember from before when we did sex to each other? I’m having your abortion. Do you want to share a dessert?”

Watch the trailer for “Obvious Child” below and let us know what you think of the controversy in the comments below.