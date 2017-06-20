StyleCaster
Lena Dunham Is Unrecognizable with New Spiky Pixie Cut

Lena Dunham Is Unrecognizable with New Spiky Pixie Cut

Lena Dunham Is Unrecognizable with New Spiky Pixie Cut
Photo: Getty Images

It’s the season of short hair. Lena Dunham is the latest celeb to take a pair of scissors to her shoulder-length hair and transform it into an edgier and drastically shorter new do.

Joining the ranks of Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, and Keke Palmer, the 28-year-old “Girls” creator put her hair into a ponytail yesterday and chopped it all (well, a majority) of it off. The result? A spiky pixie cut with buzzed-off sides. (So good, right?)

The actress debuted the look on Instagram yesterday, and, in typical Lena Dunham fashion, included a very cheeky caption to sum up her new do.

“Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for,” she wrote in the caption.

Credit: Instagram | @lenadunham

The HBO star also showed off her RIP-ed ponytail. Though her ponytail wasn’t long enough to be donated to Locks of Love (the minimum is 10 inches), Dunham encouraged her followers to donate their chopped-off ponytails if their hair is long enough and they’re considering a cut.

Credit: Instagram | @lenadunham

Now, it’s only a matter of time to find out who’s next to join the short-hair club.

