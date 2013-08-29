Links To Click: Lena Dunham Lands Fashion Mag Cover, Possible Hurricane During NYFW, More

1. Lena Dunham graces the cover of the 25th anniversary issue of Marie Claire UK. [Marie Claire UK]



2. Ever wonder if your fashion job is paying enough? These averages, compiled after surveying 5,000 industry workers should provide some useful insight. [Fashionista]

3. There’s a high chance there will be a hurricane somewhere over the Atlantic during the first half of September, just in time for New York Fashion Week. [Accuweather]

4. For your decor inspiration behold the top 25 home decors bloggers. [The Vivant]

5. It was only a matter of time before a video parodying Kanye West‘s ‘I Am A God’ was released, and this one’s called ‘I Am A Dog’ by Jay Pharoah. [YouTube]

6. Hayden Panettiere steps out with new blunt bangs, platinum blonde hair. What do you think of her new look? [Daily Makeover]

7. J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler‘s son, Alex Drexler, has a new Nolita boutique and clothing line called Alex Mill, featuring classics like Japanese cotton button-downs and selvedge denim. Offering sizes for men, as well as boys ages 2-10, the 35 year-old hopes his designs will be worn by fathers and sons. [The Cut]

8. With New York Fashion Week just around the corner, here are some stylists to follow on Instagram. [ Into The Gloss

9. Sleep is a luxury we can’t always afford, that’s why we’re arming ourselves with the best eye treatments for puffy eyes, dark circles and more. [Beauty High]

MORE NEWS: Rag & Bone Is Collaborating With Hunter Rain Boots