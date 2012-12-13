Lena Dunham, Jessica Chastain Among 2013 Golden Globes Nominees: The Full List

Another day, another predictable set of nominees for a major awards show. This year’s Golden Globe Awards nominations were released this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with tried-and-true favorites like Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Tina Fey (who has nabbed the award Best Actress in a Television Comedy or Musical twice thanks to her role in “30 Rock,” and who will also be hosting the show with her friend Amy Poehler) scattered throughout the list. However, newcomers like Lena Dunham (nominated for Best Actress in a Television Musical or Comedy and Best Television Musical or Comedy for “Girls) are also represented, so it’s sure to be an entertaining show (and red carpet) nonetheless.

We’ve compiled the full list of nominees below—let us know if any of your favorite stars got snubbed!

Best Picture, Drama:

“Argo”

“Django Unchained”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy:

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

“Les Misérables”

“Moonrise Kindgom”

“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Best Director:

Ben Affleck, “Argo”

Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Marian Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”

Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”

Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”

Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”

Best Actor, Drama

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”

John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy:

Jack Black, “Bernie”

Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”

Ewan MCGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”

Judi Dench, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Maggie Smith, “Quartet”

Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, “The Master”

Sally Field, “Lincoln”

Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”

Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”

Best Supporting Actor:

Alan Arkin, “Argo”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”

Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”

Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”

Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Best Screenplay:

Mark Boal, “Zero Dark Thirty”

Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”

David O’Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

Chris Terrio, “Argo”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Amour”

“A Royal Affair”

“The Intouchables”

“Kon-Tiki”

“Rust and Bone”

Best Television Comedy or Musical:

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Episodes”

“Girls”

“Modern Family”

“Smash”

Best Television Drama:

“Breaking Bad”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“The Newsroom”

Best Actress, Television Drama:

Connie Britton, “Nashville”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey”

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Best Actor, Television Drama

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Jeff Daniels, “The Newsroom”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Damian Lewis, “Homeland”

Best Actress, Television Comedy or Musical:

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl”

Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” Best Actor, Television Comedy or Musical:

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” Best Supporting Actress, Television:

Hayden Panettiere, “Nashville”

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Asylum”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” Best Supporting Actor, Television:

Max Greenfield, New Girl

Ed Harris, Game Change

Danny Huston, Magic City

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family Best Miniseries or Television Movie:

“Game Change”

“The Girl”

“Hatfields & McCoys”

“The Hour”

“Political Animals” Best Actor, Miniseries or Television Movie:

Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys ”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock ”

Woody Harrelson, “Game Change ”

Toby Jones, “The Girl ”

Clive Owen, “Hemingway & Gellhorn” Best Actress, Miniseries or Television Movie:

Nicole Kidman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn ”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Asylum ”

Sienna Miller, “The Girl”

Julianne Moore, “Game Change”

Best Animated Feature:

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Brave”

“Frankenweenie”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Wreck-It Ralph”