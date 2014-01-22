Watch Lena Dunham and Hamish Bowles Try to Nail the Perfect ‘Vogue’ Cover Pose

How lucky is Lena Dunham? Not only is she the cover star of this month’s Vogue, but she also got to hang out with the magazine’s very stylish International Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles. In this cheeky clip, Bowles is summoned to help Dunham figure out a proper cover pose, and like a be-tuxed fairy godmother, he saves her from certain posing disaster.

The two launch into an exhaustive dance routine that covers some of the all-time model greats—everyone from Kate Moss to Cindy Crawford to Shalom Harlow and beyond.

It’s definitely worth a watch.