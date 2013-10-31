Lena Dunham Loves To Google Colored Doors (Seriously)

Our obsession with Lena Dunham just went to the next level. What does our favorite actress, writer, funny woman love to do for fun? Apparently when she is bored, or just looking to infuse her life with a little joy, she loves to google colored doors.

Dunham shared this on Twitter:



We have to give Dunham some credit on this—we googled colored doors based on her recommendation and now we are pretty obsessed too. Seriously, give it a try. There are some pretty awesome colored doors out there.

What do you think of Dunham’s hobby? Bizarre or fun?

