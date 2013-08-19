Lena Dunham Shows Off Her Bikini Body in ‘Girls’ Season 3 Teaser

https://www.youtube.com/k1Hc5NxGOBo

Although the cast of HBO’s smash hit “Girls” is still in the process of filming its third season (which has no release date yet), the first teaser trailer is officially here. The show’s creator and star, Lena Dunham, took to Twitter, writing “Third time’s a charm…” and linking to the above video.

From the teaser, we can’t really figure out anything about the plot except that the leading ladies take a trip to the beach, as Dunham and Allison Williams appear clad in slightly retro bikinis. Perhaps Dunham’s friendship with Taylor Swift, unarguably the queen of the throwback swimsuit, inspired some of the show’s latest costumes.

The series will no doubt have a different feel the third time around due to lead actor Christopher Abbott (who played Williams’ love interest Charlie) departing the cast back in April following a reported dispute with Dunham about his character’s plotline. Regardless, we can’t wait to see what Dunham comes up with—and what hot-button issues the show will inevitably cover.

Watch the video above and let us know—are you excited for—or totally over—”Girls”?