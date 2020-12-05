The LELO Smart Wand 2 Is The Vibrator To End All Other Vibrators

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to bigger being better, I have not always been a believer. There’s nothing wrong with small and powerful—plus, hey, who doesn’t love an underdog rising to the occasion? That said, all it took was one use of the LELO Smart Wand 2 vibrator to change my mind. This thing is massive, and you know what? I had a massively good time using it.

Before I delve into ~the experience~, let’s talk about the specifics. The LELO Smart Wand 2 costs just under $200, and it’s touted as an all-over body massager meant to be the “ultimate foreplay tool.” Yes, that’s a big claim, but I’d argue this thing lives up to it! Made with extra-soft body-safe silicone and an extra-long battery life, you can try out all ten vibration settings and decide for yourself.

One thing to point out about my own experience—when I first opened my Smart Wand 2 and locked my door for a wild night in, I was totally caught off guard by how BIG it was. This is no standard-size vibrator, y’all! I have a petite frame, but I was still impressed that the length spanned from my elbow to the middle of my palm. The head itself is only a little smaller than my fist!

TBH, the sheer size of the thing turned me on before I even turned it on. Like I said, sometimes bigger really does end up being better!

