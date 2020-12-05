StyleCaster
The LELO Smart Wand 2 Is The Vibrator To End All Other Vibrators

by
Photo: Courtesy of LELO.

When it comes to bigger being better, I have not always been a believer. There’s nothing wrong with small and powerful—plus, hey, who doesn’t love an underdog rising to the occasion? That said, all it took was one use of the LELO Smart Wand 2 vibrator to change my mind. This thing is massive, and you know what? I had a massively good time using it.

Before I delve into ~the experience~, let’s talk about the specifics. The LELO Smart Wand 2 costs just under $200, and it’s touted as an all-over body massager meant to be the “ultimate foreplay tool.” Yes, that’s a big claim, but I’d argue this thing lives up to it! Made with extra-soft body-safe silicone and an extra-long battery life, you can try out all ten vibration settings and decide for yourself.

One thing to point out about my own experience—when I first opened my Smart Wand 2 and locked my door for a wild night in, I was totally caught off guard by how BIG it was. This is no standard-size vibrator, y’all! I have a petite frame, but I was still impressed that the length spanned from my elbow to the middle of my palm. The head itself is only a little smaller than my fist!

TBH, the sheer size of the thing turned me on before I even turned it on. Like I said, sometimes bigger really does end up being better!

STYLECASTER | Lelo Smart Wand 2 Review

Courtesy of LELO.

A word of warning: the Smart Wand 2 is no starter vibrator. That said, if you’re looking for your first sex toy to really knock your socks off, then by all means, this is it! Otherwise, I’d recommend it to anyone who has already been around the block when it comes to toys, and is only willing to invest in the latest, greatest, most powerful new designs.

Oh, and by the way, this isn’t one of those toys labeled as a “massager” just for discretion’s sake. It’s big enough that you really can use it to massage areas other than your erogenous zones! Might I suggest stocking up on some massage oil and offering your boo a massage? Who knows where it might lead? Or, you know, give yourself a nice rub-down at the end of the day and unwind from head to…you know where! With a toy this powerful, you don’t really need another person for a steamy sex sesh.

Is this my new favorite vibrator? Yes. Have my others been sidelined since it arrived? Yes—and honestly, so has my Bumble profile. You know a toy is good when you’d rather a night in than a potential IRL hook-up. And given that we’re all supposed to be staying home right now anyway, justifying this purchase has never been easier. If you need a new vibrator, definitely don’t sleep on the Smart Wand 2.

