OK, Wow—LELO’s New Sex Toy Uses Sonic Waves For Serious Stimulation

You’re the kind of person that’s always lusting after the latest tech must-have—the newest iPhone, the fastest laptop, the smallest wireless headphones, you know the deal. That said, I can’t help but wonder why you’re stuck in the Stone Age when it comes to your sex toys! Forget your basic vibrator or dildo and let this LELO Sila sex toy review convince you that, more than any other hot new gadget, a high-tech sex toy is the splurge you deserve.

LELO is a beloved sex toy brand known for high-quality vibrators, massagers and stimulators, but none of their previous best-sellers compare to their latest innovation, the all-new LELO Sila Clitoral Stimulator. Think of it as the Tesla of sex toys, equipped with the newest technology to ensure maximum pleasure whether you’re enjoying it solo or with your partner.

What makes this stimulator stand out, you ask? Two words: Sonic waves. You simply hold the toy close to the clit without making contact, and the sonic waves radiate intense, stimulating pleasure like you’ve never felt before. If sonic sex sounds like something you’d like to try, the Sila is the only way, and at $169, it’s an investment in your sex life. Yes, the latest iPhone and AirPods make you feel good, but this is the only high-tech gadget that guarantees genuine pleasure.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

As for aesthetics, the Sila Clitoral Stimulator is small and sweet, available in three colorways: Aqua, Lilac and Pink. Honestly, I think it’s super cute! Made with smooth premium silicone, it’s body-safe and discreet, not to mention waterproof and USB rechargable.

Once you fall in love with the feeling of Sila’s sonic waves, you’ll find there are eight different wave patterns to choose from, each of which provides you with a totally new pleasure experience. Plus, what’s not to love about eight toys for the price of one? One complete charging sesh delivers two full hours of playtime, so if you play your cards right, you’ll be able to experience orgasmic bliss over and over again.

No matter how many toys you’ve got in your sexy-time arsenal, the LELO Sila is unlike any other, and the sonic wave technology allows for a completely new, contact-free pleasure experience. Seasoned pros will love the change in pace, but if you’re looking to invest in your very first toy, the Sila is a great pick for you, too. The different wave modes allow you to experiment and find out exactly what you enjoy—and believe me, once you figure it out, you’ll never want to stop. Thank goodness for that two-hour battery life!

Ready to amp up your tech game in the bedroom? Shop the Sila now on the Ella Paradis site and give yourself the sex toy upgrade you deserve.