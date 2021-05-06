LELO’s Masturbation Month Sale Is Your Sign To Buy A New Sex Toy

Scroll To See More Images

You look like you could use some “alone time”—and I come bearing good news: LELO’s biggest sale of the year is happening right now. All I’m saying is that you might want to take advantage of these deals and stock up on a few new sex toys. Now, you can replace your old faves with fresh options at some seriously low prices.

Forget hot girl summer. According to sex toy brand LELO, it’s now officially “Masturbation May.” The only way to celebrate such an occasion? Buying a new sex toy (or two, or three…) While you still can, of course! The site is offering between 20 and 50 percent off so many of their toys—and yes, that includes their incredible bundles. The sale is running from May 3 until May 17, so act fast.

Whether you’re a newbie to the whole sex toy thing or consider yourself to be a seasoned pro, I can all but guarantee that you’ll find a great new option to add to your self-care routine in this sale. Yup, I said it: Masturbation is one of the highest forms of self-care! There is no shame in this game.

To help you out on your journey, I took the liberty of rounding up a few different toys for you to choose from. I get it—seeing all the different options all at once can feel overwhelming! Not only are some of these gadgets priced under $100 bucks, but they’re seriously cute too! These colors are so good, you won’t even want to hide them away in your nightstand drawer.

We all could use a little extra “me” time right now, so read on to shop 10 different options from the LELO Masturbation May Sale you can totally justify buying. Partners—who needs ’em?

SILA

This pastel pink clitoral massager is designed with a wide mouth at the top and is created with LELO’s patented SenSonic technology for an even better feeling during solo playtime. Trust me, it’s a must-have.

SONA 2 Cruise

For a deep but gentle sensation, try the SONA 2 Cruise. It comes with 12(!) different settings and is designed to absorb sonic waves and send them right back so that you feel pleasure all over your body.

SORAYA WAVE

If you thought you knew all there was to know about rabbit massagers, you clearly haven’t used the SORAYA WAVE. It features ultra-powerful vibrations that make you feel great, plus an incredible G-spot stimulator to help get you over the edge.

ORA 3

This tiny blue vibrator has won tons of awards for how good it feels. It’s made with PreMotion Technology, which basically means that it will give you a totally real-feeling sensation that will make you orgasm in 25 percent less time.

SIRI 2

The SIRI 2 is actually sound-responsive, so you can match your pace to that of your favorite song or even your partner’s voice. It has stronger vibrations than other voice-operated devices, so get ready for a bigger (and better) orgasm as a result.

ELISE 2

This vibrator is slightly larger than most other models, so yes, sometimes size does matter! It comes with eight different pleasure settings that you can control via one button, so feel free to explore and find the one that fulfills all your desires.