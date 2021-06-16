Lele Sadoughi x Lilly Pulitzer Is A Match Made In Beach Prep Heaven

Scroll To See More Images

Lele and Lilly. Lilly and Lele. This collaboration just makes sense, don’t you think?? I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve seen preppy fashionistas style their Lilly dresses with Sadoughi’s colorful, embellished headbands, so it’s safe to say these same prepsters are positively freaking out at the idea of now shopping headbands in beloved Lilly prints. Mark my words: The Lele Sadoughi x Lilly Pulitzer collab is enough to make Beach Prep the hottest rising aesthetic of the summer.

If you’re at all familiar with the rise of TikTok-birthed fashion micro-trends, you already know that a preppy revival is in the works. Tennis club aesthetics are the new off-duty vibes of choice, with Gen Z’s thriftiest members flocking to local consignment shops in hopes of snagging some vintage Lilly Pulitzer pieces they can style with a 2021 twist.

For those who never strayed from a prep aesthetic, this revival is a great chance to show off massive collections of Lilly Pulitzer pieces, bought and cherished over the years—and, occasionally, mocked by “cooler” fashionistas who weren’t into the look. Who’s laughing now, ladies?

I digress; I’m not a beach prep myself, but I do dabble in a Lilly print here, a fun headband there, especially when the summer sunshine has me itching to play with fun, colorful fashion. That’s why I think this collaboration is one virtually everyone can enjoy: Whether you pair the headbands with Lilly pieces for a head-to-toe patterned fit or just use them to add a playful pop of print to your everyday wardrobe, these pieces are guaranteed to give your accessory arsenal a punch of summer style.

Lele Sadoughi has collaborated with major brands before, from Solid & Striped to StoneyCloverLane, but none feel as great a match as Lily Pulitzer. They’ve even transformed the brand’s signature dust bags with a special pink-and-green striped colorway.

Below, check out my favorite headbands from the drop, or shop the entire Lele x Lilly collection available now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bird Is The Word Multi Crystal Knotted Headband

I’m a sucker for Lele’s big crystal embellishments, so I personally think this blue and white headband is the most beautiful of the bunch.

Seaing Things Knotted Headband

To me, this is one of the most iconic hand-painted Lilly patterns, so the chance to rock it on a handband feels too good to pass up.

Neon Sunburst Eyelet Knotted Headband

If you’re looking for a cute headband that feels a little less Lilly, this understated pink eyelet style would look great with a flirty summer dress (or a bikini and cover-up!).

Sea You Soon Knotted Head Wrap

In addition to Lele’s classic headbands, this collab features mega-chic head wraps, perfect for masking messy beach hair after a day spent in the sun.