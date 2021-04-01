Lele Sadoughi x Solid & Striped Means You Can Match Your Swimsuit To Your Accessories

Scroll To See More Images

I feel like I’ve mastered the art of summer dressing in almost every situation—except for when I’m lounging at the beach. Try as I might, I always end up looking…less than ideal when I get out of the water. That’s precisely why I’ll be shopping the new Lele Sadoughi x Solid & Striped collaboration before the weather actually heats up. They’ve made it almost too easy to coordinate my beach looks with matching accessories and suits, so I’m ready to redeem myself.

It all comes down to one singular question: How the hell do I accessorize my swimwear? I want to look like one of those girls on Instagram, lounging by the pool sipping, on a fruity cocktail in an adorable, coordinating getup. But every summer, I find myself wearing the same black bikini with some old t-shirt thrown over it and a pair of sunnies that I’ve had in my collection for ages. Talk about Instagram versus reality!

Well, thank goodness for the brand new Lele Sadoughi collaboration with Solid & Striped—two of my favorite brands have teamed up to make me the Instagram queen of my dreams. I really could not be more thankful.

This collection has everything I need to completely revamp my summer look in 2021: Headbands that look straight out of a 1950’s-era film, adorable gingham printed pieces, unexpected pops of zebra and a fun-as-hell printed beach bag that will make me look put-together on even the laziest of summer days.

Plus, each of the pieces in the Lele Sadoughi lineup is inspired by the patterns in Solid & Striped’s new swimwear collection, so there’s a slew of bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups to match each of the accessories. There’s that Insta-approved coordination I’ve been craving!

Read on to shop my favorite pieces from the brand new collection—then get matching suits. If you see me in anything else this summer, no you didn’t.

Postcard Knotted Headband

This retro printed headband from Lele Sadoughi has a matching swimsuit on the Solid & Striped site, so go all-out in this pastel pattern. You’ll look like you belong on a luxe yacht—and I love that for you.

Ditsy Floral Bucket Hat

Florals for spring just might be groundbreaking when they look this cute! Style this adorable bucket hat and the coordinating floral bikini from Solid & Striped for a look that feels straight out of a ’90s sitcom.