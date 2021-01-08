Lele Sadoughi’s Stylish Face Masks Just Went On Sale—Stock Up Now

Scroll To See More Images

Every time I get a compliment on a face mask, I’m wearing one by Lele Sadoughi. All my other masks—while lightweight and breathable—are simple, solid-colored and understated. My Lele Sadoughi masks, however, make a statement that adds to my outfit. In the same way that the brand’s now-iconic bejeweled headbands and acrylic flower jewelry have become ensemble-elevators, their face masks are now the ultimate way for fashion girls to upgrade their look and stay safe in the process.

Usually, Lele Sadoughi masks will run you $40 for a set of three. So long as you like all three masks in the set, this is a pretty damn good deal—each reusable mask features a contour fit, a two-layer design with opening for filter pocket and adjustable elastic ear straps. While the outer layer of the mask might be anything from pearl-stippled stripes to ribbed velvet, the inner lining is always made of super soft t-shirt material for a comfortable fit. They even make smaller masks for children, as well as headbands in the same fabrics so you can match your mask to your accessories.

For the first time, the brand is blessing customers with an all-out face mask sale—buy two mask sets, gaiters or bandana scarves, get one mask set totally free. The sale ends January 11, and shoppers can add three mask sets to their carts and use the code “STOCKUP” at checkout to get the deal. As with most e-retailers, face masks are final sale.

If you’re ready to revamp your mask wardrobe for 2021, snag all three packs for yourself and toss out the dingy masks you spent all of 2020 stressing in. If you’re already pretty set but can’t resist a few pretty picks, go in with two other friends and split the twelve masks between the three of you! Seriously, this sale is too good to pass up.

Read on for a peek at some of our favorite Lele Sadoughi Face Masks you can shop right now during the sale, and check out the entire lineup on the brand’s website right now. Happy shopping—and thank you in advance for wearing a mask!

Tie Dye Face Masks

If you’re still into the tie dye trend, consider this trio of masks your new go-to!

Aspen Lodge Face Masks

I’m obsessed with the classic wintery vibes this set gives off. What can I say, I’m a sucker for plaid!

Jet Pearl Face Mask & Headband Set

The matchy-matchy vibes are strong with this black pearl-embellished set. Talk about essential!

Classic Pearl Face Masks

If you prefer a more minimalist mask but like a little something extra on the sides, these pearl beaded ear straps will definitely pique your interest.

Nantucket Face Masks

Since traveling right now is out of the question, let’s all put on these Nantucket masks and pretend we’re there. Shall we?

Snow Cap Face Masks

If you’re into neutrals, this set features embellishment, embroidery and sparkle, but is still simple enough for everyday. wear.

Lagoon Sweetheart Face Masks

I’m already dreaming about my spring OOTDs, and I feel they wouldn’t be complete without these gorgeous, colorful mask options.

Jet Pearl Embellished Gaiter Face Mask

If you prefer gaiter-style coverage instead of classic face masks, Lele Sadoughi still has you covered! There are multiple embellished gaiter options to choose from, like this one in classic black with pearls.