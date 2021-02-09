Lele Sadoughi’s Country Club Collection Just Unleashed My Inner Prepster

Scroll To See More Images

Ask anyone who knows me personally and they will tell you that I’m not the most athletic person in the world. Regardless, my lack of skill on the tennis court won’t stop me from picking up a few items from Lele Sadoughi’s Country Club-inspired collection! Finally, I can have all the style of a preppy pro without needing to possess any talent whatsoever. Get ready to watch me serve (Yes, that’s a tennis pun).

If you’ve ever been on Instagram, you probably already love Sadoughi’s line of internet-famous bejeweled headbands and face masks. Not only do her headbands go viral season after season, but they’re the ideal balance of trendy and timeless. Even though they’re pricy, you can literally wear them forever, so they’re definitely worth the splurge.

This season’s new drop of jewelry and hair accessories is priced between $28 to $165 and is available to shop on the Lele Sadoughi site right now. It features everything from fun scrunchies to ladylike pearl earrings, so you’re covered for all your summer accessory needs. All of the pieces are so cute, this die-hard city gal might just become a full-on suburban queen in 2021. Who would have guessed?

In the Country Club-inspired collection, brand’s beloved headbands get a fresh update with bright stripes, white linen and shades of tangerine. There’s even one that’s embellished with tiny gold tennis rackets(!). That one may or may not already be in my online cart, alongside the new sun visor. Cold weather, feel free to leave forever—I’m in summer mode already.

Keep reading to shop our favorite pieces from the collection before they sell out. BRB; putting on my tennis whites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ivory Tennis Headband

This headband and I are like a game, set match made in heaven. Or, made on the courts! Regardless, I’m pretty sure I need this ivory and gold headband, which is the equivalent of Serena Williams and Blair Waldorf meshed into one perfect hair accessory.

Orange Multi Striped Terry Cloth Oversized Scrunchie

Scrunchies are a summertime essential for me, so I definitely will be picking this one up. It’s so good, you won’t even mind if you’re wearing it around your wrist in pictures. This thing is break-the-tennis-whites-dress-code cute.

White Terry Cloth Sun Visor

I never thought I would need a visor in my collection, but this is the brand’s very first, so here we are. This one comes in white and in a vibrant orange color, so you might as well pick up both to match it with all of your summer ‘fits.

BUY NOW: $98

Pearl Skinny Scarf Necklace

This three-in-one chain can be worn as a necklace, attached to the back of your sunglasses as a strap, or clipped to your face mask as a pretty pearl mask chain. Perfect for nights spent on the beach at your club’s annual lobster cookout, obvi.

Cherry Blossom Button Earrings

I’m not a studs person, but I think I may need to add this pearl acetate pair to my jewelry collection. They’re so retro, but feel somehow modern at the same time, thanks in part to the gold detailing and oversized stud shape.

White Linen Headband

Everyone needs a plain white headband in their collection! A crisp linen option is great to keep your hair back, whether you’re playing a doubles tennis match with your friends or relaxing beachside with a book.