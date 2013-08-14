Lela Rose: 20 Things I’m Loving Now

Ever wonder what top designers are doing/wearing/eating/loving in their spare time? Us too! That’s why we decided to find out, via a short but informative survey aptly titled “20 Things I’m Loving Now.”

Sent to a variety of designers and fashion insiders, our questionnaire seeks to find out what quotidien things make interesting people tick—from the books they’re reading and the shows they’re DVRing, to the cocktail they’re sipping.

Of course, we also asked about fashion, but instead of seeking long-winded responses, we decided to keep it short and snappy: A go-to piece of denim, what shoes they’re favoring today, the most comfy T-shirt—you get the picture. Next up: Celebrated ready-to-wear and bridal fashion designer Lela Rose, who filled us in on 20 things she’s loving now. Read on!

1. Trend: Seeing all these well-heeled folks using Citibike around NYC!

2. Shoes: I love the Vibram Five Finger running and all terrain shoes. They’re so light and you feel like you have nothing on.

3. Jeans: Printed Current/Elliot jeans.

4. Top: A classic white collared button-down with an unexpected detail or accent.

5. Underpinnings: Commando brand underwear.

6. Planning: I’m currently in the throes of developing the Spring 2014 collection for New York Fashion Week.

7. Cocktail: A spicy jalapeno watermelon margarita.

8. Restaurant: I have so many local New York favorites! ABC kitchen, Sorella, Prune. My all time favorite meal was at elBulli a month before it closed. It was a truly amazing and unbelievably creative and mind-blowing.

9. Reading: The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson

10. DVRing: Nothing ever comes close to “The Wire” for me. It’s either watching nothing or watching “The Wire” again!

11. Applying: I always use Lancome eye make-up remover before bed. Never go to bed with your makeup on!

12. Blasting: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Can’t Hold Us.”

13. Relaxing: I love to cook and shop at the farmer’s market. I find such an array of gorgeous vegetables very relaxing.

14. Indulging: Homemade brown bread ice cream.

15. Coveting: A handmade wood dining table designed by a woodworker in upstate New York that’s pieced together to look like a herringbone fabric. Perfection.

16. Accessorizing: I’m currently busy accessorizing—aka decorating—our home upstate.

17. Morning must-have: A green smoothie made with protein powder, fruit, spinach, and almond milk.

18. Culture: I loved the James Turrell show at the Guggenheim

19. Getaway: Jackson Hole, WY.

20. Store: Even though it’s not a technical store per se, I can’t get enough of the Union Square Greenmarket!