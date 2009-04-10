Leightons Single Leaked, Dates her Secret Sex Society Co-Star

Actress Leighton Meester wasn’t acting when her Gossip Girl alterego Blair Waldorf hooked up with richboy-gone-bad, Carter Baizen. Leighton is actually dating actor Sebastian Stan in real life, as evidenced by photos of the couple canoodling all around New York City and their penchant for wearing NOBODY skinny jeans (although Sebastian opted for blue instead of the red pair Leighton was seen in on the set of Gossip Girl last week).

More importantly, Leighton’s new single, Birthday, was “leaked” on the internet this week, and you can listen to it here.