Leighton Raps. Seriously.

Leighton Meester’s back in the studio. That’s right for any of you that missed her stint in Cobra Starship’s “Good Girls Go Bad” video, or her semi-recent R&B collab with Robin Thicke, or her performance of “Summer Girls” in Country Strong, it looks like Leighton might trying to be an actual singer. She just hasn’t figured out which genre yet.

Leighton’s produced quite the lyrical gem (“I’m too fly to be all up in this line/I should get a front cut”) with the, um, talent of Clinton Sparks by going all Blair Waldorf on us and demanding she get special treatment at what I can only assume is a velvet-roped night club. Even with the ridiculous beat, I was under the impression she was talking about a poorly made hairstyle choice until sometime into the second verse. She continues with “You know what we came to do/That’s why we in front of you.” And that’s all before she raps.

Leighton (@itsmeleighton) tweeted this earlier today concerning the release of “Front Cut”: “Song leaked:( didn’t consent. No offense nice song but I did it 2 years ago. Can’t wait for you to hear my actual songs, from me!”

Not sure what this means aside from the questionable lyrics and poorly placed giggles a la Nicki Minaj, it’s still a song. All jokes aside, the girl’s got two upcoming albums. TWO. She’s really giving Kirsten Dunst and Natalie Portman a run for the busiest-2011-ever money. Still, there’s no official release dates set.

Roommate seems to be doing well enough at the box office, and Gossip Girl still stirs Monday night-excitement better than the promise of a cocktail, so my advice to Leighton is: stick to what you know. Check out the video below.

