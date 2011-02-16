Leighton Meester’s Single, “Body Control” Leaked

After lending her vocals for a guest appearance on Cobra Starship’s single “Good Girls Go Bad” Blair Waldorf Leighton Meester‘s back with a new track, “Body Control.” The song was leaked this weekend so I posted it again for you all to listen.

There’s no denying that this is a hot electro beat that will work its way through all da clubs. However, I can barely tell this is Leighton Meester singing. Or any human singing. This kind of sounds like the falsetto singing voice of the “Danger, Will Robinson! Danger!” Lost in Space robot. Regardless, God knows this will be a hit with its auto-tune, synths, and questionably bawdy lyrics.

Leighton Meester’s upcoming album will be out on Universal Republic later this year.