Leighton Meester’s February Cover Takeover, XOXO

I have been a Gossip Girl devotee since my middle school days when all we had were the black and white pages of the book series to indulge in. It was like a slightly more wholesome (but not really) version of Sex and the City for us impressionable young females. Were you a Serena? Were you a Blair?

The faces on the book covers were always strategically cut off so that we never had a clear picture of what our Upper East Side idols looked like. Nowadays the mystery has ended and we have the porcelain doll face of Leighton Meester to personify our beloved Park Avenue princess.

It seems that Gossip Girl fans aren’t the only ones fawning over Miss Waldorf, though. February is the month of two of a girl’s favorite things: New York Fashion Week and Valentine’s Day. And now, Leighton Meester. As though she isn’t already omnipresent in the media with her recent work for Missoni’s Spring 2011 campaign and the return of Gossip Girl to The CW tonight, Leighton graces the cover of six glossies this month! This girl can rock anything– from sweet and simple to bold and fun and everything in between. She does the fantasy Blair from my teenage memories proud! Which cover is your fave?

