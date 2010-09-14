Leighton Meester’s Confused Aspirations; Something About Gaga And Maggots

Leighton Meester. Photo by Andy Kropa, Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Rumor has it that Leighton Meester wants to follow in her Gossip Girl character’s mother’s footsteps. That is, by designing her own clothing line. “The more I think about it the more it sounds like something I would want to do… The problem is I always have so much admiration for so many designers and for so many different styles, it’d difficult to hone in on just one look, but why not?” (Vogue)

Paris Fashions Night Out, overseen by Carine Roitfeld, was invitation-only. OUCH. Almost makes Anna Wintour look like a fashion sweetheart. (NY Post)

PETA tells Lady Gaga, “You’re lucky you weren’t covered in maggots.” Ew. (Hollywood Life)

A picture is worth a thousands words, but for Katy Perry, she only needs three I, love, you. The pop star walked the red carpet with Russell Brand’s face on her nails at the MTV Video Music Awards. Kinda creepy, no? (Styleite)

RT @Fashion_Critic_ Serena Williams in the front row of Vera Wang seated next to Anna Wintour. They just air kissed#nyfw

Awww, how cute! Strange, but cute.

RT @Billboarddotcom Neon Trees perform on the runway during the Caravan show atfashion week. @neontrees #bbfw#nyfwhttp://twitpic.com/2odp7d



Music and fashion go together like M.K. and Ash.



RT @VogueParisLive L’oeil a NY: final at Rodarte!#fwnyhttp://twitpic.com/2of1mt

Rodarte deserves the award for most creative and least expensive catwalk for SS 2011.





RT @cutblog Jessica Szohr has arrived at Herve Leger#hleger #nyfw#nyfwscene (via @fuggirls)http://yfrog.com/n9e21lj

Did Jessica Szohr suddenly become an important fashion editor or something? That girl is everywhere this fashion week!



RT @vmagazine This was my FAVORITE model of the whole day, outside of Mulberry -Derek http://twitpic.com/2of5nw



If that is your fave model for the whole day, you should visit our office and meet Ms. Frankie Bean.





