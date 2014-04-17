Leighton Meester’s Back! See Her Amazing Red Carpet Return in Versace

In the overcrowded world of celebrity red carpets, it can be a challenge to keep perfect track of who walks when, and how often. That said, sometimes a star can be absent from the red carpet scene for a rather long time without anyone batting an eye–that is, until they make a comeback so strong, everyone sits up and takes notice.

Such is the tale of former “Gossip Girl” star and recently-wed Leighton Meester, who hasn’t walked a true red carpet since 2012. We barely noticed she was gone, but last night when she stepped onto the carpet at the Broadway premiere of “Of Mice and Men”–the show she stars in alongside James Franco–we suddenly remembered what we had been missing. She absolutely floored us in a sexy, plunging Versace gown in navy chiffon and Kimberly McDonald jewels.

Versace is a somewhat surprising choice for the 28-year-old, who in the past had been more fond of brands like Mary Katrantzou and Marchesa. Somehow, Leighton looks even younger than when we last saw her make a public appearance. Her skin is radiant, her hair is perfect, and she generally looks happy and healthy. After this appearance, we’re dying to see her in the show; and we certainly hope to see her out and about more soon.